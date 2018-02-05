Marijuana retail store in Blaine, Wa., just across the B.C. border. (Black Press files

Smoke starts to clear on B.C. marijuana sales

Independent ‘craft cannabis’ retailers await licence regime

B.C.’s ‘grey market’ marijuana growers and retailers are waiting nervously for the B.C. government to finalize its regulations on legal recreational sales.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is announcing some details today of what he has described as a mixed public and private retail model for recreational cannabis, which the federal government has promised to legalize this year.

“I believe that they will be allowing private retail in addition to their plan to allow a public model, similar to the liquor stores,” said Courtland Sandover-Sly, chair of the newly formed B.C. Independent Cannabis Association.

“There may be some sort of request for proposals system that they put in place, whereby these private companies will be allowed to apply.”

That could include existing medical marijuana providers licensed by Ottawa, as well as established growers and retailers that Sandover-Sly describes as “the best actors from the currently illicit industry.”

Municipalities including Victoria and Nelson have licensed dispensaries ahead of legalization, often with a formality of medical use such as a phone or video interview with an alternative medical practitioner before the sale.

Association director Travis Lane, a grower, says he doesn’t expect a crackdown on dispensaries in B.C.

“I think what we’re going to see is similar to what’s happened to Victoria and Vancouver, where the province is going to come out with the regulations, they’re going to open up the licensing process, and then they’re going to shut down the business that don’t comply,” Lane said.

more to come…

