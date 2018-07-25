Smoky skies in Northwest B.C. to last for several days, says BC Wildfire Service

Haze within the Northwest Fire Centre coming from fires burning outside the province

Smoke from wildfires burning outside of the province has spread throughout the Northwest Fire Centre, according to an information bulletin released by the BC Wildfire Service on July 25.

Residents in the northwest area woke up to an air quality advisory and smoky skies Wednesday morning, but BC Wildfire Service says the smoke is not coming from any of the three wildfires currently burning within the Northwest Fire Centre.

READ MORE: Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

The smoke is expected to linger for the next several days, and concentrations can vary widely depending on wind activity, fire behaviour and changes in temperature.

BlueSky Canada forecasts show the smoke is wafting down from Wrangell Island to the Prince Rupert area as of Wednesday afternoon. The green colour indicates a fine particulate matter level of between 10-25 micrograms per cubic metre.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and the government advises residents to limit exposure to wildfire smoke.

For more information on symptoms and tips on how to reduce exposure, see the Smoky SkiesBulletin.

With hot and dry conditions in the forecast this week, the centre warns it could lead to more smoke and an increased risk of fire activity for the region.

“The Northwest Fire Centre is currently experiencing elevated fire danger ratings, with ‘high’ ratings in most areas and some pockets of ‘extreme,’” the notice reads. “The public is urged to remain vigilant in the backcountry and be extremely careful with any recreational activity that could potentially spark a wildfire.”

To see the current smoke forecast for B.C., visit and click on the “Canada forecast” button at www.firesmoke.ca. For the latest information about air quality, check www.bcairquality.ca .

 


