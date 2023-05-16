Smoky skies over Smithers caused by distant wildfires

Environment Canada has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the region, including the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, which are looking pretty hazy this afternoon (May 16).

Many places throughout the BC Interior, are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

Smoke is widespread through central B.C. and extending into southeastern B.C. along the Rocky Mountains.

Haze and smoke conditions will be variable within these regions. Conditions are expected to worsen later in the day and in the overnight period.

Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada warns that people with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.

Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.

READ MORE:Summer-like B.C. already at ‘core fire season’ in parts of the province

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.