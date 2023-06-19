Snow in June at B.C. ski hill

SilverStar dusted with white stuff days ahead of bike park opening

Snow dusted SilverStar Mountain Resort Monday, June 19, days before the bike park opens for the season. (Village cam)

Snow at SilverStar is usually a good thing.

Just not in June, mere days before the bike park opens for the season.

The mountain resort is being dusted with the white stuff Monday, June 19.

But opening day for the summer is scheduled for Friday, June 23.

Meanwhile rain is pouring down in Vernon.

Environment Canada is calling for showers througout the day and into the night with a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.

Periods of rain are forecast for Tuesday, amounting in five to 10 millimetres. A high of 12 and low of 10 is expected.

The cooler temperatures will then taper off as Wednesday calls for a high of 21, with a chance of showers.

Thursday is forecast to reach 25, Friday 27, Saturday 25 and Sunday 28.

READ MORE: Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way

READ MORE: SilverStar wine festival returning in August

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SnowVernonWeather