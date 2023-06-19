Snow dusted SilverStar Mountain Resort Monday, June 19, days before the bike park opens for the season. (Village cam)

Snow dusted SilverStar Mountain Resort Monday, June 19, days before the bike park opens for the season. (Village cam)

Snow in June at B.C. ski hill

SilverStar dusted with white stuff days ahead of bike park opening

Snow at SilverStar is usually a good thing.

Just not in June, mere days before the bike park opens for the season.

The mountain resort is being dusted with the white stuff Monday, June 19.

But opening day for the summer is scheduled for Friday, June 23.

Meanwhile rain is pouring down in Vernon.

Environment Canada is calling for showers througout the day and into the night with a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.

Periods of rain are forecast for Tuesday, amounting in five to 10 millimetres. A high of 12 and low of 10 is expected.

The cooler temperatures will then taper off as Wednesday calls for a high of 21, with a chance of showers.

Thursday is forecast to reach 25, Friday 27, Saturday 25 and Sunday 28.

READ MORE: Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way

READ MORE: SilverStar wine festival returning in August

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SnowVernonWeather

Previous story
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Surrey that left one man dead
Next story
Surrey votes to keep RCMP; councillors ‘muzzled’ after closed-door decision

Just Posted

Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire and Ambulance at 1567 Albatross Ave. in Kitimat on June 18. Kitimat RCMP says a fire engulfed a top-floor apartment in the city on June 17, resulting in the death of one individual. (Submitted photo)
BREAKING: Kitimat apartment fire claims one life, investigation ongoing

Terrace couple Lisa Seymour and Chris England stand outside Mills Memorial Hospital. The couple is speaking out against Northern Health’s policy prohibiting guests, including partners, from being present during ultrasound scans. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace couple challenge Northern Health’s ultrasound policy

It’s time to celebrate dad. Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18. (Pixabay)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Elliott Knight and MP Taylor Bachrach at Kitimat’s Pride Prom on June 3. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Pride Month celebrated in Kitimat with second-ever Pride Prom