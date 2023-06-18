Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way

It’s just three days away from summer and snow has fallen on the Okanagan Connector.

Hours after Environment Canada put out a special weather statement stating there’s a chance of a rain-snow mixture for all Okanagan highways connecting the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland from Sunday, June 18 to Tuesday, June 20, the connector was the first highway to experience snow in June.

On the DriveBC highway cameras Sunday morning, snow is clearly visible at the Pennask Summit (74 kilometres west of Kelowna) and at the Elkhart Summit (25 km west of the Highway 97C and Coquihalla off junction).

While it doesn’t appear on the roads, drivers are to proceed with caution as roads could be slippery. More rain and snow is expected through the day and is expected for the Okanagan Connector, the Coquihalla, and Highway 3.

In the mountains, weather can change suddenly, making driving difficult.

