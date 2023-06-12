Soards Creek Wildfire continues to burn north of Revelstoke, no size change over weekend

The Soards Creek wildfire still burns north of Revelstoke, but thanks to lower temperatures and increased humidity, didn’t change in size over the weekend.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire, located 7 km northeast of the village of Mica Creek, is showing signs of slowing following periods of rain on June 10 and 11.
The size of the fire is estimated at 1,138 hectares as of Sunday (June 11).
Ground crews, heavy equipment, and helicopters continue to work on the south and east portions of the fire, developing control lines and cooling the fire. The north side of the fire is in steep, inoperable terrain and snow.
The blaze was discovered on June 3 by the BC Wildfire Service, approximately 150 km north of Revelstoke.
The fire danger rating dropped from ‘extreme’ to ‘moderate’ throughout the weekend, but residents should still exercise caution when carrying out any activities in the forest.
