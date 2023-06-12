A photo of the Soards Creek Wildfire from helicopter. (BC Wildfire Service)

Soards Creek Wildfire continues to burn north of Revelstoke, no size change over weekend

BC Wildfire Service crews continue to battle the fire on the southern and eastern flanks

The Soards Creek wildfire still burns north of Revelstoke, but thanks to lower temperatures and increased humidity, didn’t change in size over the weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire, located 7 km northeast of the village of Mica Creek, is showing signs of slowing following periods of rain on June 10 and 11.

The size of the fire is estimated at 1,138 hectares as of Sunday (June 11).

Ground crews, heavy equipment, and helicopters continue to work on the south and east portions of the fire, developing control lines and cooling the fire. The north side of the fire is in steep, inoperable terrain and snow.

The blaze was discovered on June 3 by the BC Wildfire Service, approximately 150 km north of Revelstoke.

The fire danger rating dropped from ‘extreme’ to ‘moderate’ throughout the weekend, but residents should still exercise caution when carrying out any activities in the forest.

Today, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud in the Soards Creek area, with the potential for showers or thundershowers in the region.

According to the BC Wildfire Service smoke forecast, Revelstoke could see some smoke from fires to the northwest today (June 12), clearing off by midnight tonight.

Those with chronic conditions are advised to stay indoors, keep hydrated, and avoid physical exertion to minimize the adverse health effects of smoke.

