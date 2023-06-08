Soards Creek Wildfire grows to over 1,100 hectares north of Revelstoke

The Soards Creek Wildfire, which has been burning for nearly a week north of Revelstoke, has grown to over 1,000 hectares in size.

The blaze was discovered on June 3 by the BC Wildfire Service near Soards Creek, located approximately 150 km north of Revelstoke.

Yesterday, the fire was about 720 hectares. As of this morning, it’s grown to an estimated 1,138 hectares in size.

Over the last few days the BC Wildfire Service has increased the number of personnel, heavy equipment, and air support dispatched to combat the blaze.

Two air tankers were also enlisted to help fight the wildfire and dropped retardant along the eastern flank to allow the heavy equipment to start building a control line.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the majority of the response is focused on the fire’s east flank as the north side of the fire is in steep, inoperable terrain and snow. They added that high winds have increased fire behaviour over the course of this week.

Rain is forecasted for Revelstoke and surrounding areas this weekend (June 10 and 11). There’s a 60 per cent chance of precipitation on Saturday, followed by a 30 per cent chance on Sunday.

The closest community to the fire is Mica Creek, a small village containing a few lodges.

