Smoke billowing from the Soards Creek Wildfire on Monday (June 5). (Photo by Laura Dempsey)

Soards Creek Wildfire grows to over 1,100 hectares north of Revelstoke

The fire was discovered on June 3

The Soards Creek Wildfire, which has been burning for nearly a week north of Revelstoke, has grown to over 1,000 hectares in size.

The blaze was discovered on June 3 by the BC Wildfire Service near Soards Creek, located approximately 150 km north of Revelstoke.

Yesterday, the fire was about 720 hectares. As of this morning, it’s grown to an estimated 1,138 hectares in size.

Over the last few days the BC Wildfire Service has increased the number of personnel, heavy equipment, and air support dispatched to combat the blaze.

Two air tankers were also enlisted to help fight the wildfire and dropped retardant along the eastern flank to allow the heavy equipment to start building a control line.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the majority of the response is focused on the fire’s east flank as the north side of the fire is in steep, inoperable terrain and snow. They added that high winds have increased fire behaviour over the course of this week.

Rain is forecasted for Revelstoke and surrounding areas this weekend (June 10 and 11). There’s a 60 per cent chance of precipitation on Saturday, followed by a 30 per cent chance on Sunday.

The closest community to the fire is Mica Creek, a small village containing a few lodges.

READ MORE: European Chafer beetle in Revelstoke: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

READ MORE: Keepin’ it reel: Family Fishing Day to be hosted at Williamson Lake

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRevelstoke

Previous story
Nanaimo to Vancouver Hullo Ferries announces fare prices, service to begin in August
Next story
PHOTOS: Pride flag set on fire during night of alleged hate crime in Hope

Just Posted

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert