UPDATE: Heat warning issued for southern B.C. coast, temperatures expected to hit 38 C

Another heatwave is expected to hit southern B.C., with temperatures nearing 40 degrees

  • Aug. 10, 2021 5:00 a.m.
Environment Canada Tuesday issued a heat warning for the southwest B.C. coast, including Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, southern regions of Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley and Whistler regions.

According to an Environment Canada forecast, parts of the Whistler region, the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan Valley are expected to see highs of 36 degrees with persistent temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the week.

Nicola and the Fraser Canyon are set to be the province’s hot spots, with a high of 38 degrees on Friday, hovering between 34 and 36 degrees for the rest of the week.

The heat wave that brought 40-degree-plus temperatures to B.C. in late June was expected to have a continued effect on the province, with this latest forecast being proof.

“It’s hard to say whether this could be the last one this year. We still see high temperatures throughout August,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon earlier this week.

This may not be the only year we see extreme temperatures either.

“…as climate changes, by 2040 we might see these high temperatures every five or 10 years.”

Sekhon added that the best way to deal with the heat is to keep your house cool through air conditioning, cold showers, and keeping your lights off as much as possible.

Elderly or other vulnerable family members should be checked on often during heat waves.

