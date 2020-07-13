Southern section of QC Main temporarily closing this month

QC Main (South) will be closed to all traffic at about 5 kilometres from July 21 to 28

A southern portion of the main logging road used for industrial activities and by those enjoying the backcountry will be closed for about a week later this month, according to the Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District.

Local engineering and recreation officer Larry Duke told the Observer the QC Main (South) that starts adjacent to the dry land sort in Queen Charlotte will be temporarily closed to all vehicular traffic at about 5 kilometres between July 21 and 28.

Road users will not be able to use the road to access locations north of the site, including Rennell Sound, Yakoun Lake or Juskatla.

However, road users will be able to access these locations by way of the QC Main (North) via Port Clements and the Port Road.

The Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District will be temporarily closing a portion of the QC Main (South) to all vehicular traffic between Tuesday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 28, 2020, to replace a creek crossing. (Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District photo)

Duke said the work is required to replace a log crossing for a fish-bearing creek that has reached the end of its service life.

The log crossing will be replaced with a more permanent structure made of steel and concrete.

He said work is planned for another creek crossing in Rennell Sound in August, though that schedule is not yet available.

