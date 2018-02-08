Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Yesterday’s fatal cabin fire south of Campbell River has been determined to be not suspicious.

“Electrical space heaters being used inside the residence is the likely cause of the fire,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP, in a news release.

The RCMP have confirmed that EHS was unable to resuscitate the 79 year old man who was recovered from the building. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The Campbell River Fire Department responded to the call at the Glen Alder RV Park at 4142 S. Island Highway at 10:50 yesterday morning.

“Our crews knocked the fire down and made entry, they went in and found the person, who had succumbed,” said Ian Baikie, fire chief.

The highway was closed while they fought the fire because the nearest hydrant was across the road from the house and they had to run their hose across the highway.

Baikie said that they had four vehicles on scene and around 19 crew members.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is now handling the investigation.

 

Firefighters clean up the debris after a fatal fire at the Glen Alder RV Park approximately 7 km. south of Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

B.C. funds Indigenous overdose prevention
B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

UPDATE – Fire extinguished on ship adrift southwest of Haida Gwaii

Canadian Coast Guard says tugboat will arrive on Sunday morning

Islanders asked for feedback on community forest

What do islanders think of the current proposal for a Haida Gwaii…

Construction costs rise to $10 million for Skidegate Co-op

Haida Gwaii Co-op hit a new sales record in 2017

Masset Magic: Animator Josh Samuels makes smooth moves in Black Panther

By Jana McLeod We love our success stories about our tiny little…

Video shows air rescue over ship west of Haida Gwaii

Teamwork at its best: @RCAF_ARC aircraft from Comox rescued three injured people…

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

