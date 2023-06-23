One of the 21 cats and eight kittens surrendered to the BC SPCA from a property in Powell River recentlly. (BC SPCA)

One of the 21 cats and eight kittens surrendered to the BC SPCA from a property in Powell River recentlly. (BC SPCA)

SPCA caring for 21 cats, 8 kittens surrendered from B.C. property

15 cats remaining in Powell River, the rest transferred to Comox, Parksville and Nanaimo

The BC SPCA is caring for 29 cats and kittens after the owners surrendered them.

Eight kittens and 21 cats were surrendered from a Powell River property recently, BC SPCA said in a release Thursday (June 22), after there were concerns about the number of cats on the property. SPCA added the owners “did the right thing.”

Fifteen of the 29 surrendered cats and kittens would remain in Powell River. But to make space in Powell River, other cats and kittens had to be transferred to the Sunshine Coast animal centre.

The rest of the surrendered cats and kittens were transferred to animal centres on Vancouver Island. Four were taken to Comox, five to Parksville and five to Nanaimo.

However, transporting the cats and kittens wasn’t without its challenges.

Powell River animal centre manager Tara Daniels said it was a team effort.

READ MORE: Cancellations expected as BC Ferries launches summer schedule

After a ferry cancellation, the team’s only option was to wait for an unreserved spot on an upcoming sailing, but the cats being transferred to the Island were taken back to the Powell River animal centre while staff continued to wait in line.

Shortly before the sailing, the cats were brought back to the ferry terminal before heading to their respective animal centres.

Pinky was one of eight kittens and 21 cats surreneder to the BC SPCA from a property in Powell River. Pinky was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic. (BC SPCA)

Pinky was one of eight kittens and 21 cats surreneder to the BC SPCA from a property in Powell River. Pinky was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic. (BC SPCA)

One of the kittens, now named Pinky, was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic. Two cats were pregnant and have since given birth to four kittens while in the BC SPCA’s care.

“Many of the cats appeared underweight and had obvious eye issues,” Daniels said. “They are currently receiving veterinary care for their health issues including upper respiratory infections, eye and dental problems along with some congenital conditions.”

The cats and kittens are not yet up for adoption.

Eight kittens and 21 cats were recently surrendered to the BC SPCA from a property in Powell River. Two of the cats were pregnant and gave birth to four kittens while in the BC SPCA’s care. (BC SPCA)

Eight kittens and 21 cats were recently surrendered to the BC SPCA from a property in Powell River. Two of the cats were pregnant and gave birth to four kittens while in the BC SPCA’s care. (BC SPCA)

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACats

Previous story
Lytton sues CN, CP rail and Transport Canada over 2021 fire that razed village
Next story
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

Just Posted

A spokesperson for Meta says the company will be ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users in response to the passage of Bill C-18. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

In a week-long operation, Terrace RCMP and the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET)’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) arrested several individuals and seized weapons, drugs, cash and more. (Black Press Media file photo)
Several arrests, seizures follow joint operation by Terrace RCMP and B.C.’s gang enforcement team

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas

Saik’uz fire team pose for a photo after winning the qualifiers in Penticton earlier this year. Left to right: Caleb Nome, Deputy Chief Erik Johnny Marten, William Mole, Gilbert Vickers Jr., Brandon Thomas, team captain Jeremy Louie and Fire Chief Gilbert Vickers. (Submitted photo)
Saik’uz fire team to represent B.C. in national tournament