Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold is facing multiple sex related charges. (File photo)

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

A special prosecutor has been hired to oversee the investigation and trial of a former Burns Lake mayor facing numerous sex assault related charges.

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related charges after being arrested by Burns Lake RCMP on Feb. 3, according to police.

Leonard Doust, QC, has been hired on in relation to the investigation, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Wednesday.

The Vancouver-based lawyer will conduct an independent assessment of the charges against Strimbold, provide a report to the assistance deputy attorney general and determine if a prosecution is warranted.

According to the Prosecution Service, Doust’s appointment is “intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a former elected municipal official with significant connections to the BC Liberal party.”

Strimbold, was B.C.’s youngest mayor until he resigned suddenly in 2016 to focus on his education and his family.

After resigning, he joined the BC Liberal Party and became its membership chair for the provincial executive board.

After news of charges against Strimbold broke, the Liberal Party said he resigned from the board and had been removed from its membership.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm
Next story
PHOTOS: 2 homes collapse under heavy snow load in B.C.

Just Posted

Newborn orca carcass found at Copper Bay

Evan Quaas was walking along Copper Bay on Sunday morning when he… Continue reading

Australian company ends Grassy Point LNG project

Another liquefied natural gas project on the North Coast, B.C. ends its commitment

New Skidegate Co-op is a go

Haida Gwaii Co-op members vote 92 per cent in favour of increased loan to build the new store

In Pictures: Basketball Day

Elementary school students from across Haida Gwaii played a full day of… Continue reading

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not with veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Most Read