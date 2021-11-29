A special weather alert was issued on Nov. 29. No wind or rain records were broken on Nov. 24, when high wind gusts caused uprooted trees, downed utility lines and lifted off roofs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Special weather alert issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Gusts expected to hit 100 km/h

A special weather alert has been issued for Prince Rupert and coastal sections of the North West, including Haida Gwaii, Environment and Climate Change Canada announced, Nove. 29.

Starting on the morning of Nov. 30, strong southwest winds are forecasted between 70 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h.

The high winds are expected to persist into the afternoon.

“A low will move north of Haida Gwaii, Tuesday morning, and move onto the Alaska Panhandle near midday. South of the low, winds will become southwesterly with gusts up to 100 km/h Tuesday morning,” the special wether statement read. “

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“Winds will ease Tuesday afternoon as the low weakens, the weather agency stated.

