Spirit Lake Trail reopening to full-time Haida Gwaii residents

Skidegate Band Council announced the trail would reopen this week to full-time residents only

Red tape was still in place on Friday, June 5, 2020, when the Skidegate Band Council announced the Spirit Lake Trail would be reopening the following week, to full-time residents of Haida Gwaii only. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The Spirit Lake Trail in Skidegate is expected to reopen to full-time residents of Haida Gwaii this week.

In a Facebook post on June 5, the Skidegate Band Council announced the trail would be reopening to full-time island residents only.

“We will be hanging up signs for the health and safety of the people asking to remember to safely maintain a 6-foot distance from others, do not gather in groups on the trail, and please do not use the trail if you are exhibiting symptoms,” the post said.

The announcement followed closely after the Council of the Haida Nation released next steps in Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 response on June 2.

The next steps included guidelines to start expanding social circles, and safely use local parks, playgrounds, trails and other outdoor spaces that may be at least partially reopening.

