A module that arrived by ship is seen at the dock at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Staff at LNG workers’ lodge vote to strike, Kitimat project disruption feared

Mediation underway after vote by 450 hospitality, food and maintenance lodge workers

Employees at a lodge housing workers for LNG Canada’s gas facility in Kitimat, B.C., have authorized strike action, potentially disrupting construction of the massive project.

The unions representing workers at the Cedar Valley Lodge in Kitimat on the central B.C. coast say members were 97 per cent in favour of strike action, in a July 7 vote.

One of the unions, Unite Here Local 40, says Cedar Valley usually accommodates up to 5,000 camp workers for LNG Canada and is “the only accommodation facility in Kitimat large enough” to house so many people.

The 450 lodge workers who voted for strike action are employed by Sodexo, which offers hospitality, food and maintenance services at the lodge.

Unite Here says mediation with the employer began Monday at the BC Labour Board.

The union says lodge employees are “the lowest compensated workers at the LNG Canada construction site” and did not receive a 12.5-per-cent wage increase that some others working on the project received in 2022.

The statement says a strike, if it were to happen, would “cause significant disruption” to work on the $40-billion liquefied natural gas export facility project.

LNG Canada says in a statement it’s not part of the negotiations between the unions and Sodexo, but it is “hopeful” the two sides will reach a “mutually satisfactory solution.”

READ ALSO: B.C. port strike spills over, U.S. workers refuse to touch Canada cargo

READ ALSO: B.C. approves LNG facility in Kitimat; to be majority owned by Haisla Nation

LabourLNG

Previous story
Southbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway remain closed

Just Posted

A module that arrived by ship is seen at the dock at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff at LNG workers’ lodge vote to strike, Kitimat project disruption feared

Willie Adams, International President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, speaks at a strike rally in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 9, 2023. Striking British Columbia dock workers and their employer held a round of bargaining over the weekend, the first since negotiations collapsed one week ago, but neither side is saying when, or if, more talks are planned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
B.C. port strike spills over, U.S. workers refuse to touch Canada cargo

Service to be cut back at Mills ER tonight. (File photo)
Doc shortage affects Mills ER tonight

Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada attend a rally, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Impasse at strikebound B.C. ports not broken by renewed negotiations