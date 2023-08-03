Statue of Mountie outside RCMP E division headquarters in Green Timbers, Surrey. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Statue of Mountie outside RCMP E division headquarters in Green Timbers, Surrey. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Staff at RCMP headquarters in Surrey chased with knife after man tries to jack cop’s car, police say

Police say no indication ’incident’ was targeted towards police

Surrey Mounties say a man tried to jack an off-duty cop’s car in the parking lot of Jim Pattison Centre early Wednesday afternoon, ran through Green Timbers forest, threw a rock through an automobile window in the parking lot of the RCMP’s E Division Headquarters and then ran into the lobby where he “allegedly” chased two civilian employees with a knife.

This was shortly after 1 p.m., Aug. 2.

“On-duty police officers and security measures were immediately engaged and the man was taken into custody,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn stated in an email to the Now-Leader. “During the incident, the glass of one of the security doors was broken. Some of the responding officers received minor injuries.”

Munn said there’s no indication the “incident” was targeted towards police, “but any possible motive will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“This was a scary incident for the civilian staff, officers, and all those who witnessed it. The immediate and decisive actions of the officers and staff helped ensure a quick resolution to this incident.”

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer for the BC RCMP, declined to comment. “The police of jurisdiction is Surrey (RCMP) so you’re best to call them,” he said Thursday morning. “I know there was an event here but they’re the ones who have conduct of the investigation so they’re the ones to speak to it.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Boaters urged to stay away from Shuswap firefighting operation
Next story
Almost all of B.C. at worst or second-worst possible drought level

Just Posted

Nechako Lumber mill on Highway 16 west near Vanderhoof. Parent company Sinclar announced permanent production curtailment, affecting 60 jobs at the sawmill on August 2. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express)
Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof cuts 60 jobs because of uncertain fibre supply

Thornhill Fire Department trucks are pictured on January 28, 2022. Emergency vehicles from the department were dispatched to a serious crash on Hwy 16 East near Thornhill, on August 2, resulting in injuries and a subsequent highway closure. (Binny Paul/Black Press Media)
BREAKING: Serious vehicle crash closes Highway 16 east of Thornhill

Sarah Osborne and The Magic Buttons deliver a captivating performance at the River Stage during the Kispiox Valley Music Festival on July 29. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Kispiox Valley Music Festival delights hundreds in its 27th year

Terrace RCMP had the help of a police helicopter to track people driving ATVs in an unsafe manner over the weekend. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Terrace RCMP use helicopter to target unsafe ATV operators in Thornhill