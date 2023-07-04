The Knox Mountain wildfire in Kelowna is now under control. The local state of emergency and evacuations have been rescinded. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The Knox Mountain wildfire in Kelowna is now under control. The local state of emergency and evacuations have been rescinded. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

State of emergency, evacuations rescinded as Kelowna wildfire under control

The blaze reached 6.3 hectares in size

The Knox Mountain wildfire in Kelowna is now classified as under control.

BC Wildfire Services changed the status of the fire in the late afternoon on Monday, July 3.

Because the fire is unlikely to spread, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) has rescinded the remaining evacuation alerts and the local state of emergency that was put in place on Saturday, July 1.

“While the fire is now under control, we would like to remind our residents that this is still an active fire and in areas the fire is no longer burning there are still potential hazards,” said Kelowna Fire Department Deputy Chief Sandra Follack. “We appreciate the public’s patience and for helping with firefighting efforts by remaining away from the areas of Knox Mountain Park that were part of the active fire as crews continue fire suppression efforts.”

The fire department will continue to remain on scene to manage hot spots that arise in the area.

While the fire is now under control, Knox Mountain will remain closed for now for public safety. After a wildfire, new hazards can appear, including sinkholes from burning tree roots. The City of Kelowna will be accessing the park on Tuesday, July 4 to identify hazards and determine the severity of damage to the park.

Because the park remains closed, the City is asking the public to stay away fire fighters and emergency responders can perform their duties.

The fire reached 6.3 hectares in size.

READ MORE: Rickshaws in Kelowna have people laughing and tails wagging

READ MORE: At least 1 injured after tree snaps in Kelowna park

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
Next story
New riots make France confront an old problem

Just Posted

A police robot was used to handle a pipe bomb found in the Aberdeen area of Kamloops on July 4. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
Pipe bomb found in Kamloops neighbourhood

Wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital’s ER department could get even longer this summer. (File photo)
Northern Health warns of increased ER wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital

A lynx got up close and personal with visitors to the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter during its annual open house July 1. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Wildlife shelter open house thrills visitors despite weather

The stage of the 702-seat Lester Centre theatre as seen from the balcony. (Contributed photo)
Lester Centre season takes on “Re-boot” theme in a variety of ways