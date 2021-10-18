The Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy Tami Mullaly)

The Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy Tami Mullaly)

Stealthy U.S. Navy warship attracts notice as it sails through B.C. waters

Zumwalt-class destroyer operating near Area Whiskey Golf

A U.S. Navy destroyer may be designed to be radar stealthy, but its unusual appearance attracted attention when it sailed the waters off north Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18.

The USS Michael Monsoor is one of three Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers designed to be less visible on radar.

According to a U.S. Navy press release, the USS Michael Monsoor is 610 feet (185 metres) long, 14,500 tonnes, and can sail at speeds of 30-plus knots.

“Zumwalt-class destroyers are the most lethal and sophisticated destroyers ever built,” the release noted.

One of the USS Michael Monsoor’s two sister ships, USS Zumwalt, which was the first of three Zumwalt-class destroyers built for the U.S. Navy, visited CFB Esquimalt in 2019.

READ ALSO: Largest U.S. Navy destroyer arrives in Victoria


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

MilitaryU.S. Navy

 

The Zumwalt class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo: courtesy Tami Mullaly)

Previous story
B.C. boaters help rescue entangled humpback near Ucluelet
Next story
Driver in fatal crash near Kelowna suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless

Just Posted

BC Ferries will release an update for the sailings at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii sailings delayed

Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen (left) and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside read to children after child care announcement in Langley, Oct. 18, 2021. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Seamless kindergarten pilot program for Haida Gwaii

CityWest and the Haida Nation have entered into a partnership creating a new company CityWest Haida Communications Corp., which will support fibre-optic communications on the archipelago. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Partnership between CityWest and the Haida Nation creates new company

Former Coast Mountain College president Justin Kohlman flanked by college board vice chair David Try and college board chair Nicole Halbauer. (Coast Mountain College Photo) Coast Mountain College president Justin Kohlman, flanked by college board vice chair David Try and college board chair Nicole Halbauer, has resigned, sparking a search for a replacement. (Coast Mountain College Photo)
Search starts for new Coast Mountain College president