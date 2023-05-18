Wearing a protective mask, dog walker Leslie Kramer ventures out as heavy smoke from northern Alberta forest fires comes south to blanket the downtown area in Calgary, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. As air quality due to wildfire smoke remains poor in parts of Western Canada, health experts are advising people to stay inside as much as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Wearing a protective mask, dog walker Leslie Kramer ventures out as heavy smoke from northern Alberta forest fires comes south to blanket the downtown area in Calgary, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. As air quality due to wildfire smoke remains poor in parts of Western Canada, health experts are advising people to stay inside as much as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Still smelling wildfire smoke? Stay inside or wear a mask, experts say

Much of Western Canada dealing with the effects of wildfire smoke

As air quality due to wildfire smoke remains poor in parts of Western Canada, health experts are advising people to stay inside as much as possible.

But they say if you need to be outside, wear a mask.

Calgary respirologist Dr. Alex Chee says N95 masks do the best job of filtering out smoke particles.

But if people only have surgical masks, he says that’s better than nothing.

Chee says wildfire smoke can cause both lung and heart problems.

He says children and vulnerable adults should stay inside until there’s no longer a smell of smoke in the air.

