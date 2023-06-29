Stray kitten with broken leg found in Lower Mainland garage

Haddie, a six-week-old kitten, was found in a garage with a badly broken and infected leg. She had to have the leg removed and is now recovering before getting ready for adoption. (BC SPCA)

A kitten is now recovering and getting ready for adoption after being found in a Vancouver garage with a badly broken and infected leg.

Now named Haddie, the six-week-old kitten was found by a Good Samaritan when they were cleaning out their garage, according to a release from BC SPCA Thursday (June 29).

“Haddie was cold, dehydrated, and hungry when she arrived. She had been trapped under a storage crate and had badly twisted her leg to the point that it had broken and become seriously infected. We immediately rushed her to an animal hospital,” explained Jodi Dunlop, manager of the BC SPCA’s Vancouver animal centre.

Haddie, a six-week-old kitten, was found in a garage with a badly broken and infected leg. She had to have the leg removed and is now recovering before getting ready for adoption. (BC SPCA)

Haddie needed emergency surgery to remove the fractured and infected leg. Dunlop said a veterinarian examined Haddie and determined her leg had been fractured for several days before being found.

Haddie is recovering and healing now, but the SPCA expects her to be ready for adoption in two to three weeks.

“Haddie is a spicy little girl who hasn’t had much human interaction,” said Dunlop. “She is getting stronger and less fearful every day and is warming up to the people around her.”

