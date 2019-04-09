Strimbold intends to plead guilty

Former Burns Lake mayor scheduled for guilty pleas May 6 in sexual assault case

A former mayor of Burns Lake intends to enter a guilty plea May 6.

Luke Strimbold is accused of 11 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of sexual interference and seven counts of invitation to sexual touching involving six boys under the age of 15 between October 2015 and November 2017.

Strimbold’s lawyer appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers on Monday.

“Counsel indicated that Mr. Strimbold intended to enter guilty pleas at the next appearance,” said Daniel McLaughlin, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel, in an email.

McLaughlin did not say how many, or to which, charges Strimbold would be pleading.

At a previous court appearance in October 2018, details of the case emerged. The Crown alleged the offences involved fondling the boys’ genitals, performing and receiving oral sex and anal penetration.

Special prosecutor Leonard Doust told the court in nearly every case the assaults occurred after a night of drinking while the victims were heavily intoxicated on alcohol Strimbold allegedly provided.

In some instances the complainants said they woke up to find Strimbold groping them or performing fellatio, Doust told the court.

Strimbold became the youngest mayor in B.C. history when he was elected in 2011 at the age of 21. He was re-elected in 2014, but stepped down, both as mayor and membership chair for the BC Liberal Party in 2016.