(Pixabay photo)

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Simon Fraser University says that a student is in hot water after allegedly paying an impersonator to take one of her final exams.

According to Burnaby RCMP, officers responded to the university just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 after receiving reports of that a woman had taken an exam for another student. There, police arrested a 26-year-old woman allegedly in possession of forged documents.

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, a RCMP spokesperson said that no charges have been laid at this time.

SFU officials are reminding students to “be wary of anyone who offers you ways to cheat” on assignments and tests.

“Impersonating a student in exchange for money, or having someone do so on your behalf, is against the law,” the university said in a letter to students Tuesday. “Similarly, paying for advance copies of exams, or for someone to complete an assignment on your behalf, breaches the student code of conduct.”

ALSO READ: Surrey mom facing more charges in U.S. college bribery scandal

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What is gender-based analysis, anyway? How the policy tool is changing government
Next story
Itchy bears, rogue balloons and a nosy neighbour: B.C’s most memorable power outages of 2019

Just Posted

Transport Canada to let Sandspit Inn run until September, SCS wants stable solution

Manager of Sandspit Inn may leave position over business’ uncertain future

Ferry cancellations and wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii, Monday

Skidegate sailing to Prince Rupert rescheduled

Haida film Now Is The Time selected for Sundance

Recognition continues for tale of Old Massett totem pole raising

Future of Sandspit Inn hangs in the balance, Transport Canada not renewing lease

Transport Canada and Sandspit Community Society set to discuss options

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Interior Health warns about opoid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders: Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Transparency, dedication sum up B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2019

B.C. athletes proved to be leaders on the national and international stage despite current and past physical, mental challenges

How to make holiday gift-giving eco-friendly — and more meaningful

Holiday marketing only intensifies the process of consumers purchasing things and then disposing of them

Most Read