Students at GTN will be empowered by new technology

School will use the tech grant to integrate technology into the classroom

New computers are on the way to Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary School (GTN) in Masset. The high school is the recipient of the 2020 Best Buy Canada’s School Tech Grant.

Best Buy is donating a total of $117,877 to 15 schools across Canada. GTN is one of the recipients to receive up to $10,000 toward upgrading or purchasing new technology, out of 260 other schools which applied.

“Being in an isolated community, it can sometimes be difficult for students to get their hands on certain technology. GTN will use their grant to purchase a class set of laptops,” Anjee Gill, communications specialist for Best Buy said.

“The teachers work hard to offer as many courses and programs as possible to expose their students to the same opportunities as students located in bigger cities.”

The school hopes the laptops will enhance the student’s learning experience. The software installed on the laptops will provide accommodations such as speech to text or text to speech to help synthesize and summarize information, said Gill.

“These are tools for student engagement and to assist them in reaching success,” Carey Stewart, superintendent of School District 50 said.

Stewart was previously part of the One-on-One laptop program run in another district. What stood out to him was soon as students were able to access speech to text abilities, they were able to put thoughts onto paper — an area in which they may have previously struggled.

“There was a higher achievement and a greater level of success for students, because they just didn’t have the patience previously to write, erase and then re-write sentences. The technology engaged the students, ” Stewart said.

With the latest tech in their hands, students will be able to take on new projects and set goals that they’re passionate about, Karen Arsenault, Best Buy Canada’s community investment manager said.

“Through their own hard work and with the guidance of their teachers, they will be able to build a foundation of tech skills that will prepare them for their futures,” Arsenault said.

K-J Millar | Journalist