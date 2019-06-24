Haida Gwaii support workers strike deal with school district

New agreement will be in effect for the next three years

After a lengthy bargaining session, Haida Gwaii’s K-12 support workers reached a deal with School District 50 on June 13.

The support workers are represented by CUPE Local 2020, and represent a number of different roles including education assistants, library clerks, bus drivers, maintenance workers, resource workers, and more.

One of the main sticking points between the union and the district was the use of funds allotted under the provincial framework agreement for the purpose of local bargaining issues.

The two sides were able to find common ground on the issue however, and after nearly two months of negotiations that began on April 22, settled on a deal that will last until June 30, 2022.

Local 2020 President Ken Evans was pleased with the outcome. “Bargaining was good with lots of discussion, and we came to a good place for all parties. I think our members will be happy with the agreement,” Evans said in a press release.

“I’d like to thank the bargaining committee and our National Representative for coming together to work through this as a team.”

The agreement is currently being ratified, a process which is expected to be completed before the end of June. Upon ratification, more details regarding the deal will be made available.

Alex Kurial | Journalist