Woman injured by Nelson snowbank wins new trial against city: Canada’s top court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled unanimously in favour of a Nelson woman who was injured walking through a snowbank plowed by the city in 2015.

Seven judges with the highest court in Canada decided against the city Thursday (Oct. 21) after hearing arguments on March 25.

The decision wasn’t whether Marchi was injured — both parties agreed she was. Instead, the seven judges had to decide if a municipality’s core policies, such as snow removal, are immune from negligence claims.

Their decision found snow removal is operational and not a core policy. It also said a new trial should be ordered because the city owed Marchi a duty of care, or a responsibility to avoid acts or omissions that could cause harm.

Core policies, the court ruled, remain protected from liability in Canadian law.

Marchi and her lawyer Danielle Daroux declined to comment when contacted by the Nelson Star after the ruling was released.

The lawsuit began with a heavy snowfall in January 2015. The city had cleared Baker Street, its main downtown thoroughfare, and created snowbank along the curb and onto the sidewalk.

Marchi, then 28, parked her car on Baker on Jan. 6 and attempted to step through the snowbank after seeing no cleared entry to the sidewalk.

She suffered a serious injury to her right foot, sued the city for negligence and not leaving openings to permit safe access to the sidewalk.

Marchi’s case was first heard at B.C. Supreme Court. Justice Mark McEwan ruled in the city’s favour, writing Marchi was “the author of her own misfortune” and that the city cannot be liable for damages for policies such as snow clearing that are created in good faith.

Marchi pursued her case and won at the B.C. Court of Appeal, which ruled McEwan had made errors of fact and law in his decision and said there should be a new trial.

But that hasn’t happened due to the city appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada.

A new trial may challenge the Nelson’s snow clearing operations. It prioritizes plowing and sanding on city streets, but doesn’t say where to put the plowed snow or if passages through created snowbank should be cleared.

There were eight intervenors in the case, each of whom defended city policies being immune from liability. They included the City of Toronto, the City of Abbotsford, and the Attorney Generals of B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Canada.

