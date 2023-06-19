The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in Surrey that left one man dead

Man died at the scene after being found in a car in a Sikh temple parking lot

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting at a Sikh temple that left a man dead.

Police were called to the parking lot of a temple on 120th Street around 8:30 p.m. local time on June 18. They found an adult male in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical assistance was provided but the man died of his injuries at the scene.

Police say any possible motives remain unclear at this time and they’re working to identify possible suspects based on witnesses in the area.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

