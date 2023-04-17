(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)

Murder charge laid in stabbing of Ethan Bespflug, 17 on a Surrey bus

Teen was killed while riding Route 503 bus on April 11

Kaiden Mintenko, 20, of Burnaby has been charged with second-degree murder in the Surrey stabbing death of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday (April 17).

Ethan died in hospital after being stabbed April 11 while riding the Route 503 bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. He was reportedly riding home from a friend’s house and had texted his mom that he was being threatened by “some kids” and was scared.

At a media availability in at BC RCMP Headquarters in Green Timbers, IHIT said the stabbing was a targeted attack and not a random one. IHIT said the suspect and victim knew each other through a third party.

Mintenko is in custody. He was arrested at a residence in Burnaby on April 16.

“The individual who was arrested does have an association to the deceased,” Sgt. Tim Pierotti, of IHIT, said, adding the suspect is known to police. “We’re still working to determine exactly what the nature of the relationship is between them.”

READ ALSO: ‘It’s crushed my will to live,’ Ethan Bespflug’s mom says of teen’s stabbing death on Surrey bus

READ ALSO: 3rd stabbing in 3 weeks on Surrey transit as attacks in the Lower Mainland rise

Ethan is Surrey’s fifth homicide victim so far this year.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP said police have no reason to suspect Ethan’s stabbing was “in any way connected” to a man’s throat being slashed – also on a Route 503 – bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street on April 1. That stabbing resulted in the suspect, Abdul Aziz Kawam, being charged with four terrorism-related offences, with Kawam accused of committing the crime on behalf of the Islamic State otherwise known as ISIS.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, offered his condolences to Ethan’s friends and family.

“As being the parent of a teenager myself this is absolutely heartbreaking,” he said. “After all these years of being a police officer I still struggle with the senselessness of certain crimes. This is one of those crimes.”

Public Safety Minister and Solictor General Mike Farnworth told reporters in Victoria there’s “a number of things under way” to crack down in violence on public transit.

“On Friday my director of police services met a number of times with the police agencies, the RCMP, Transit Police and other police agencies in the Lower Mainland in terms of identifying are there additional resources required, what actions are needed,” Farnworth said. “It’s my expectation to see an increased policing presence on our transit system.”

“This is an issue that is plaguing transit systems across the country,” Farnworth said.

Shirley Bond, of the British Columbia United Party (formerly BC Liberal Party), slammed the NDP government.

“Well, no amount of patting themselves on the back will bring comfort today to a family whose son was on a bus and didn’t get home,” Bond said.

“This Premier needs to stand up and acknowledge that people in British Columbia today are tired of the empty words. What they want is a Premier that will acknowledge the fact that they are afraid to take a bus in British Columbia. Who can possibly imagine that?”

– with file by Wolfgang Depner.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey

Previous story
Kelowna man sues hospital, doctor for ‘deformed’ penis after surgery
Next story
Senior staff member of Fraser Valley school district photographed with Hells Angels

Just Posted

Sea Cadets from the Captain Cook # 7 Prince Rupert branch took a tour of the HMCS Yellowknife on April 16 when it docked in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert Sea Cadets tour defence vessel HMCS Yellowknife

Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)
Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

Jewel Jerstad is the lead role of Donna in the Lester Centre’s community musical Mamma Mia! being performed in Prince Rupert from April 20 to 22. Tickets can be purchased online or at the theatre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Jewel Jerstad – Gem of the theatre and diamond of Prince Rupert’s Mamma Mia!