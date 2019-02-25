Queen Charlotte RCMP are looking for this suspect in the Feb. 24 armed robbery of Howler’s Beer and Wine Store.

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Howler’s Beer and Wine Store

Queen Charlotte RCMP are investigating a robbery Sunday night at the Howlers Beer and Wine Store on Wharf Street.

In a press release Monday police said they received a report of a robbery in progress Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. Police learned that a male suspect entered the store armed with a knife and demanded that the employee give him all the money.

The employee was uninjured during the robbery and the suspect made off with a bottle of Barcardi; there were no customers in the store at the time.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 6’1” with a slim build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing dark jeans, a two-toned grey and black jacket, white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Queen Charlotte RCMP at 250-559-4421 or through Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

 


