Suspect sought in armed robbery of Howler’s Beer and Wine Store

Queen Charlotte RCMP are investigating a robbery Sunday night at the Howlers Beer and Wine Store on Wharf Street.

In a press release Monday police said they received a report of a robbery in progress Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. Police learned that a male suspect entered the store armed with a knife and demanded that the employee give him all the money.

The employee was uninjured during the robbery and the suspect made off with a bottle of Barcardi; there were no customers in the store at the time.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 6’1” with a slim build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing dark jeans, a two-toned grey and black jacket, white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Queen Charlotte RCMP at 250-559-4421 or through Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



observer@haidagwaiiobserver.com

