Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

Police say 17 banks in British Columbia were defrauded of more than $30,000 over a three-month period by a suspect who allegedly passed off washers as toonies hidden in coin rolls.

North Vancouver RCMP say the alleged scam involved the exchange of bills for more than 600 rolls of what were presented to the banks as $2 coins.

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May.

Although the rolls appeared legitimate, police allege only the toonies at the end of each roll were real and the remainder of the roll contained metal washers.

After an investigation that spanned several municipalities, the RCMP say a report was submitted and the B.C. Prosecution Service issued an arrest warrant on Sept. 19.

Police say 43-year-old Terrelle Talbot, who is of no fixed address but is originally from Nova Scotia, is wanted on 17 counts of criminal fraud over $5,000.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
USMCA writes new continental rules around online content, experts say
Next story
LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

Just Posted

Free fibre-optic internet connections starting soon

Gwaii Communications to link up 341 homes in six communities

All-candidates sessions set for Q.C., Masset, Port, and Sandspit

Candidate Q&As for the upcoming Oct. 20 local government elections are scheduled… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: Trying to be political on Haida Gwaii

By Janet Rigg Pol·i·tic verb derogatory gerund or present participle: politicking 1.… Continue reading

Vehicle torched by Jungle Beach

Friend starts online fundraiser to replace family vehicle

Sky News: Orionid and Draconid meteors on the way

By Samantha Bell We have a couple of meteor showers this month.… Continue reading

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

B.C. theatre company’s poster censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

Most Read