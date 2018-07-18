A heavily armed tactical team moves in on the suspect in a home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West. (Robb Rydde photo)

Man hit over the head with a hatchet released from hospital

Prince Rupert RCMP have been in a standoff with a violent suspect since the early morning

The man who said he was attacked inside the apartment, where police have contained a suspect, has just been released from the hospital.

Karl Heinz Roman Reschke has three staples in the top of head, said he wants to press charges after a man hit him in the head with a hatchet at approximately 3 a.m., Wednesday, July 18.

“The man went ballistic,” Reschke said. He then described what happened to Black Press that a distraught woman had knocked on his door in the early morning, and a man followed and started attacking him.

Karl Heinz Roman Reschke said he was attacked with a hatchet over his head.
(Kelly Little photo)

 

After fending off the attack Reschke said he called 911, and the police have been on the scene since.

A tactical police team has arrived at approximately 9:30 a.m. to assist Prince Rupert RCMP in arresting a suspect wanted for a ‘serious incident’.

A police standoff started in the early hours of Wednesday morning, July 18, outside a home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West.

Seven Prince Rupert RCMP cars have blocked off a section of Fifth Avenue West and Sixth Avenue West as a precautionary measure.

“There’s an individual inside that’s arrestable and is wanted for a serious incident that is still under investigation,” said Inspector Blake Ward at 8:35 a.m. He said police responded to the scene some time between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

He would not say whether anyone had been injured, or the nature of the crime.

“We’re being precautious,” he said. There are “indications of violence” from the person inside the home.

Police are requesting the public stay clear from the area.

More to come.

For more police briefs click here.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Karl Heinz Roman Reschke said he was attacked on the head with a hatchet by a man who refuses to surrender to police, leading to a standoff in Prince Rupert. (Kelly Little / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP are engaged in a standoff with a person wanted for a ‘serious incident’ in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP are engaged in a standoff with a person wanted for a ‘serious incident’ in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii fishing grounds are key to survival of northern resident killer whales: DFO

Plan marks waters from Langara to Rose Spit as critical habitat for northern resident killer whales

Masset suggests a simpler structure for Gwaii Trust

Change would parallel existing municipal, regional district representation for non-Haida communities

Grade 9s on Gwaii Haanas trip visit “the best spot on Haida Gwaii”

Now in its fourth year, Grade 9 trip gives Haida Gwaii youth a chance to visit Tanu and Windy Bay

Live-streaming ancient undersea volcanoes in HD

16-day expedition maps SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie, Dellwood, and Explorer seamounts

A pirate party for skateboarding scallywags

With a skateboard ramp and all-islands music line-up, Saturday fundraiser gets Skate Society rolling

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Man hit over the head with a hatchet released from hospital

Prince Rupert RCMP have been in a standoff with a violent suspect since the early morning

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

Most Read