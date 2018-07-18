Man hit over the head with a hatchet released from hospital

Prince Rupert RCMP have been in a standoff with a violent suspect since the early morning

A heavily armed tactical team moves in on the suspect in a home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West. (Robb Rydde photo)

The man who said he was attacked inside the apartment, where police have contained a suspect, has just been released from the hospital.

Karl Heinz Roman Reschke has three staples in the top of head, said he wants to press charges after a man hit him in the head with a hatchet at approximately 3 a.m., Wednesday, July 18.

“The man went ballistic,” Reschke said. He then described what happened to Black Press that a distraught woman had knocked on his door in the early morning, and a man followed and started attacking him.

Karl Heinz Roman Reschke said he was attacked with a hatchet over his head.

(Kelly Little photo)

After fending off the attack Reschke said he called 911, and the police have been on the scene since.

A tactical police team has arrived at approximately 9:30 a.m. to assist Prince Rupert RCMP in arresting a suspect wanted for a ‘serious incident’.

A police standoff started in the early hours of Wednesday morning, July 18, outside a home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West.

Seven Prince Rupert RCMP cars have blocked off a section of Fifth Avenue West and Sixth Avenue West as a precautionary measure.

“There’s an individual inside that’s arrestable and is wanted for a serious incident that is still under investigation,” said Inspector Blake Ward at 8:35 a.m. He said police responded to the scene some time between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

He would not say whether anyone had been injured, or the nature of the crime.

“We’re being precautious,” he said. There are “indications of violence” from the person inside the home.

Police are requesting the public stay clear from the area.

More to come.

Karl Heinz Roman Reschke said he was attacked on the head with a hatchet by a man who refuses to surrender to police, leading to a standoff in Prince Rupert. (Kelly Little / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP are engaged in a standoff with a person wanted for a ‘serious incident’ in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue West. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)