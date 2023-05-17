Coquitlam RCMP is looking for witnesses and video to help identify the suspects in an attempted child luring May 9, 2023. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for witnesses and video to help identify the suspects in an attempted child luring May 9, 2023. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Suspects attempt to lure B.C. girl, 10, into vehicle for ‘treat’: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP asking for witnesses, video to identify women suspects

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for witnesses and video to help identify the suspects in an attempted child luring last week.

On May 9, officers responded to a report of an attempted child luring in the area of Robson Drive and Purcell Drive in Coquitlam where a 10-year-old girl was walking home from school when she was approached by two unknown women.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP seeing skyrocketing reports of online predators exploiting children, youth

Police say the suspects asked the girl to get into the vehicle for “treats.”

She ran away to a nearby Coquitlam bylaw officer, and the suspects fled the scene.

The two women are described as middle-aged, with one having ginger-coloured hair. The vehicle is described as a four-door grey sedan, with scratches along the passenger side.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have seen the car in the area of Hockaday Street and Robson Drive between 3 and 3:30 p.m. to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, with file number 2023-11886.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after women report being inappropriately touched: RCMP

READ MORE: Arrest made after B.C. woman sexually assaulted by man claiming to be massage therapist

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Child LuringRCMP

Previous story
Fort St. John, B.C., rescinds evacuation alert as wildfire advance is paused
Next story
14 Prince Rupert swimmers receive medals at regional competition

Just Posted

Road closed in the Old Remo area, west of Terrace, on May 16 due to flooding. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: City of Terrace declares State of Local Emergency amid heat wave, flooding

Blake Ciocoli of the Prince Rupert swim team completes the back stroke at the Regional Championship held in the city on May 13 and 4. (Photo: supplied/Ashley Wilson Photography)
14 Prince Rupert swimmers receive medals at regional competition

Michael Shore, owner of Digby Towers said he has invested more than $9 million to renovate the property and every unit has a view. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Parking woes remedied, 60-unit building in Prince Rupert has go-ahead for occupancy

Nothing bigger than a campfire is allowed in the Coastal Fire Centre area, with the exception of Haida Gwaii, after noon on Thursday (May 18). (BC Wildfire Service handout)
Burning ban for B.C. coast coming ahead of the long weekend