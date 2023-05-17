Suspects attempt to lure B.C. girl, 10, into vehicle for ‘treat’: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for witnesses and video to help identify the suspects in an attempted child luring May 9, 2023. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for witnesses and video to help identify the suspects in an attempted child luring last week.

On May 9, officers responded to a report of an attempted child luring in the area of Robson Drive and Purcell Drive in Coquitlam where a 10-year-old girl was walking home from school when she was approached by two unknown women.

Police say the suspects asked the girl to get into the vehicle for “treats.”

She ran away to a nearby Coquitlam bylaw officer, and the suspects fled the scene.

The two women are described as middle-aged, with one having ginger-coloured hair. The vehicle is described as a four-door grey sedan, with scratches along the passenger side.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have seen the car in the area of Hockaday Street and Robson Drive between 3 and 3:30 p.m. to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, with file number 2023-11886.

