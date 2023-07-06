Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds on Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The complex was evacuated at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday as fire and emergency crews were brought in to do a rapid test, which preliminarily identified cocaine. The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.

Biden and his family left for Camp David on Friday and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

The Secret Service said in a statement the White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated, and that the District of Columbia fire department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

Colleen Long And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsJoe BidenTrump BidenUSA

Previous story
Victims of fatal 2021 B.C. library stabbing describe shattered lives at sentencing
Next story
1 dead after yacht sinks off the coast of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Goats at Graham Acres Homestead & Creamery, a family-run, micro-dairy farm in Terrace, on June 27. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Terrace welcomes British Columbia’s first licensed micro-dairy farm

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The organization that represents employers at roughly 30 strikebound ports in British Columbia says binding arbitration could end the six-day-old dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Day six of B.C. port strike as management calls for binding arbitration

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The strike at more than 30 British Columbia ports entered its fifth day on Wednesday after 7,400 port workers walked off the job on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Port strike will have ‘dire’ effect on supply chain: BC Chamber of Commerce

Last year one of the beneficiaries of the Northern Savings Credit Union Inspire Fund was Ecotrust Canada, which received $10,000 to support its efforts to grow fresh produce for people in need and promote community gardening. (Photo: Supplied)
Credit union amps up new community grant program