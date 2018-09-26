Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

The National Energy Board is once again looking for the public to comment as it reconsiders its environmental assessment report for the federally-owned Trans Mountain expansion.

On Wednesday, the board said it was seeking the public’s input on revisions, after an appeals court shot down the previous environmental report last month.

The Federal Court of Appeal quashed Ottawa’s approval of the pipeline on Aug. 30 on the basis it did not “meaningfully” consult with First Nations and did not consider the harm increased tanker traffic could cause to the marine environment.

The court also said in its unanimous decision said the NEB’s review of the proposal was so flawed that MPs could not rely on it as a basis for its decision to approve the expansion.

The ruling essentially halted the highly controversial $9.3-billion project from going any further, pending a new review process.

TIMELINE: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

This week, the Trudeau Liberals directed the NEB to issue a revised report by Feb. 22. The board’s chief executive officer, Peter Watson, said in a statement he’s confident a thorough examination can be made in this time.

The NEB, Canada’s regulator for pipelines and energy development, originally approved the pipeline project in 2016.

READ MORE: 42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Comments will be heard by a panel of three board members, including Lyne Mercier, Alison Scott and Murray Lytle.

Those wishing to participate in the hearing must register by Oct. 3.

– With files from Katya Slepian

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.