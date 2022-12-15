Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper

Affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

Customers are being told to either throw the vodka out or return it to where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Environment ministers try to get Montreal biodiversity talks on track in last days
Next story
Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

Just Posted

The Smithers Alpenhorn Man was vandalized. The horn was broken off at the mouthpiece recently. (Deb Meissner photo)
Vandals rip off horn from Alpenhorn Man statue in Smithers

Two Haida Gwaii organizations received more than one million dollars to support cultural tourism and public spaces. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
More than $1 million will support tourism and public spaces on Haida Gwaii

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt'en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
Five Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents sentenced for criminal contempt

Images from BC RCMP show extensive damage done to Coastal GasLink equipment and work sites on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)
$100K reward offered for information on attack on Coastal GasLink camp near Houston