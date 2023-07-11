Teenager convicted in 2021 case of man found stabbed to death on B.C. lawn

The body of 20-year-old Clifton Johnston was found in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Centre

A teenager has been convicted in the 2021 murder of Clifton Johnston in Port Alberni.

Back in March 2021, the Port Alberni RCMP started a homicide investigation after the body of 20-year-old Johnston was found in the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Fourth Avenue. He had suffered numerous stab wounds to his chest and succumbed to his injuries.

READ MORE: Friends, family remember Clifton Johnston with candlelight vigil

More than two years later, on July 7, 2023, a 17-year-old male was convicted of the second-degree murder of Johnston and received a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty.

The male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been sentenced to four years in a correctional facility and three years in community with release conditions. Port Alberni RCMP say he will be “closely supervised.”

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP, thanked the public for their continued support for the last two years, acknowledging the emotions felt throughout the community.

“From the start, the Port Alberni RCMP has been dedicated to ensuring all available evidence was submitted in support of a successful prosecution,” said Johns. “These efforts take time.”

PORT ALBERNI