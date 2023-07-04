Teenager dies following mountain biking crash at Big White

The teen was participating in the BC Cup

A teenager has died after crashing while competing in the BC Cup at Big White Ski Resort over the Canada Day long weekend. (Big White Ski Resort website)

A teenager has died following a mountain biking crash at the BC Cup that took place at Big White Ski Resort over the Canada Day long weekend.

While details are scarce, the Kelowna RCMP confirmed the accident on Tuesday morning (July 4).

Despite wearing a helmet during the race, it’s believed the competitor crashed and hit their head. They died at the scene.

The BC Coroner’s Service is investigating but the death is not criminal by nature.

The Big White BC Cup was the first of eight events to take place during the BC Cup Series this summer, hosted by Cycling BC.

“We’re respecting the investigation at this time,” a representative from Cycling BC said to Capital News.

Big White Ski Resort declined to comment.

