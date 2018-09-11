Telus to offer cell service in Port Clements this spring

“We’ll be connected to the world,” says Mayor Urs Thomas. “We’re actually now up to the 1990s.”

Port Clements’ mayor is signing his emails with a fireworks emoji today after Telus confirmed that it will offer full cellphone service in the village by early spring.

The company is building a 30-metre tower at 22 Park Street, just across from the Port Multiplex, that will provide 4G LTE wireless voice and data service to people in Port Clements and some surrounding areas.

“It’s going to be great for everybody, for business, for tourism,” said Mayor Urs Thomas.

“It’s another safety layer for the whole community.”

Speaking of safety, Thomas recalled how people came into the village office during Haida Gwaii’s latest tsunami evacuation in January to use the internet and tell off-island family members that they were okay.

“They needed internet access, and soon that’s not going to be a problem anymore — they can call out and let their families know they’re safe.”

It’s not yet clear how far the signal will carry from the new tower, but Thomas hopes it will extend well south of Port Clements along the flatter stretches of land towards Tlell. Given the amount of logging activity on and around Masset Inlet, he also hoped it would extend well across the water.

Finally getting cellphone coverage 12 years after it arrived elsewhere on Haida Gwaii should give Port Clements an easier time encouraging mid-island tourism, too.

“Tourists always come into the gas station or museum and ask, ‘Where can I get cell-phone service, or internet?’” Thomas said. “That’s going to be history.”

Speaking from the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference in Whistler, Thomas said the next step in upgrading the village’s telecommunications service is finding ways to affordably connect homes to the islands’ fibre-optic internet line, which runs underground along the Graham Island highway.

Previous story
LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades
Next story
VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Just Posted

Telus to offer cell service in Port Clements this spring

“We’ll be connected to the world,” says Mayor Urs Thomas. “We’re actually now up to the 1990s.”

Crews testing for gas vapours in grounded Haida Gwaii barge

Barge needs to be declared safe before salvage crews can get to work

Haida Gwaii Run Series kicks off this weekend

Sunday is fun day for Haida Gwaii runners this fall. Starting with… Continue reading

Tip-off time for Junior NBA

Masset community coaches to run weekly basketball program for five- to seven-year-olds

Campfire ban lifted on Haida Gwaii

Ban on larger open fires remains in effect

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Trump still fuming over NYT op-ed

Most Read