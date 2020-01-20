Telus to take charge of TV and internet on Haida Gwaii following acquisition of Gwaii Communications

Light beams from a test strand of the underground fibre-optic line that the islands’ non-profit GwaiiTel Society installed between Old Massett, Tow Hill, and Skidegate in 2016. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)

Telus will soon be providing internet and television service on Haida Gwaii, after Gwaii Communications announced they were being acquired by the telecommunications giant last week.

Gwaii Communications annouced the sale to Telus in an email to its customers on Jan. 16, saying the deal with Telus was reached on Dec. 31, 2019 and would see the Mascon brand of Telus, which oversees their cable operations, take over the local internet and television service provider.

“Telus is well positioned to invest in technology and infrastructure that will enable future services and enhanced reliability for customers like you. We feel the time is right to transition our business for the benefit of our valued customers,” Joe Lavoie of Gwaii Communications wrote in the email.

READ MORE: Hundreds more Haida Gwaii homes to get high-speed internet

Gwaii Communications had undertaken a number of initiatives in recent years to expand internet service on Haida Gwaii. These were highlighted by the company’s securing of a $4.9 million grant that allowed them to expand internet service via free fibre-optic internet hookups to more than 340 homes in Port Clements, Sandspit, Tlell, Tow Hill, Lawn Hill and Miller Creek.

Gwaii Communications had also bought the QCIslands Net and Misty Isles TV Society in 2017 to become the sole provider of internet and television services on Haida Gwaii.

Lavoie’s email stated that “at this time, all services, prices, bills, support hours and contact information will remain the same,” as the transition to new ownership takes place.

READ MORE: Gwaii Communications to go all-island

Alex Kurial | Journalist

email

Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send AlexLike theonFollow us on