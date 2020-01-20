Light beams from a test strand of the underground fibre-optic line that the islands’ non-profit GwaiiTel Society installed between Old Massett, Tow Hill, and Skidegate in 2016. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)

Telus to take charge of TV and internet on Haida Gwaii following acquisition of Gwaii Communications

Haida Gwaii telecommunications service provider begins transition to new ownership following sale

Telus will soon be providing internet and television service on Haida Gwaii, after Gwaii Communications announced they were being acquired by the telecommunications giant last week.

Gwaii Communications annouced the sale to Telus in an email to its customers on Jan. 16, saying the deal with Telus was reached on Dec. 31, 2019 and would see the Mascon brand of Telus, which oversees their cable operations, take over the local internet and television service provider.

“Telus is well positioned to invest in technology and infrastructure that will enable future services and enhanced reliability for customers like you. We feel the time is right to transition our business for the benefit of our valued customers,” Joe Lavoie of Gwaii Communications wrote in the email.

READ MORE: Hundreds more Haida Gwaii homes to get high-speed internet

Gwaii Communications had undertaken a number of initiatives in recent years to expand internet service on Haida Gwaii. These were highlighted by the company’s securing of a $4.9 million grant that allowed them to expand internet service via free fibre-optic internet hookups to more than 340 homes in Port Clements, Sandspit, Tlell, Tow Hill, Lawn Hill and Miller Creek.

Gwaii Communications had also bought the QCIslands Net and Misty Isles TV Society in 2017 to become the sole provider of internet and television services on Haida Gwaii.

Lavoie’s email stated that “at this time, all services, prices, bills, support hours and contact information will remain the same,” as the transition to new ownership takes place.

READ MORE: Gwaii Communications to go all-island

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. and Alberta Indigenous leaders protest major Teck oilsands project

Just Posted

Telus to take charge of TV and internet on Haida Gwaii following acquisition of Gwaii Communications

Haida Gwaii telecommunications service provider begins transition to new ownership following sale

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

Commercial fishing concerns over marine protected areas

Fishermen of the Northern Shelf Bioregion seek solutions through consultations

BC Green Party leader visits Wet’suwet’en camps at heart of pipeline conflict

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada and First Nations

Haida Gwaii libraries announce their most popular books from the past year

These titles had islanders booking it to the library in 2019

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to refund B.C. buyer over puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital on the mend after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Most Read