A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

Tentative contract reached for thousands of health support workers in B.C.

Details of three-year contract being withheld pending ratification vote

Thousands of health-care support workers in British Columbia have a tentative contract agreement after a year of talks.

The BC General Employees’ Union and Health Employers Association announced the agreement Monday, saying it was reached early Sunday morning.

The contract covers 21,700 people who work in private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development, mental-health centres and other programs around B.C.

The union says in a statement the deal represents substantial gains that workers had identified, such as significant wage increases, protecting workers’ benefits and greater control over working conditions.

Full details of the contract won’t be released until after the ratification vote, but the union says it’s a three-year term with general wage increases in each year, and contains a clause for low-wage redress for some workers.

The BCGEU represents about 13,000 of the workers under the contract, while representatives of other unions, including Hospital Employees, CUPE, Health Sciences Association and BC Nurses Union, were also at the negotiation table.

RELATED: B.C. paramedics union, province agree on tentative new contract

RELATED: B.C. teachers strongly approve three-year contract with pay boost, added benefits

BC legislatureHealth

Previous story
Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of murder, sisters’ conviction under review
Next story
As NDP gathers to talk strategy, MPs vow to keep Liberals at their word on pharmacare

Just Posted

Kitimat, B.C. RCMP detachment. (The Northern Sentinel photo)
Man injured in incident with police

Tarea Roberge of the Kermode Friendship Society speaks at a town hall meeting she organized at the society’s downtown location on Jan. 14. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
New lease on life for evacuated Terrace tenants

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

Rupert Rampage vs.Terrace River Kings on Jan. 7 ended in a nailbiting double overtime 7-6 win for the Prince Rupert home team. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Rampage in the pink for Jan. 14 home game against Kitimat Ice Demons