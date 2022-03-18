Terrace elementary students cram abandoned cart for food bank

Annabelle, a Centennial Christian School student poses with cans of soup during the Grade 3 class visit to the Terrace Church’s Food Bank. (Submitted photo/Kelsey Merritt)Annabelle, a Centennial Christian School student poses with cans of soup during the Grade 3 class visit to the Terrace Church’s Food Bank. (Submitted photo/Kelsey Merritt)
Centennial Christian School students Daxton, Carson and Keegan push a cart loaded with food towards its destination at the Terrace Church’s Food Bank on Kalum St. in Terrace. (Submitted photo/Kelsey Merritt)Centennial Christian School students Daxton, Carson and Keegan push a cart loaded with food towards its destination at the Terrace Church’s Food Bank on Kalum St. in Terrace. (Submitted photo/Kelsey Merritt)

Students at Centennial Christian School (CCS) in Terrace took part in a friendly competition to cram an abandoned shopping cart with food for the Terrace Church’s Food Bank, with the winning class earning a tour of the new facility.

In February, an abandoned cart appeared on the school’s property. With the grocery store’s permission, the school set up a contest for Kindergarten to Grade 7 to see which class could donate the most non-perishable food.

“We wanted to challenge our students to actively reflect on Christ’s love for those around us and see the potential to turn something small and inconvenient into a blessing for someone else,” Kelsey Merritt, CCS development coordinator, said in an email.

Students decorated the cart with a sign that read “One can Two cans Who can You Can!” and set to work collecting food to bring to school Feb. 22 to Feb. 25.

In total, students were able to cram multiple carts for the food bank, with the Grade 3 class donating the most and winning the contest. The class earned the prize of wheeling the carts to the Terrace Church’s Food Bank and getting a tour of the building.

The food bank thanked the Grade 3 class in a March 8 Facebook post.

“Today they delivered three shopping carts loaded with food … and they stayed to sort it out and put it away!” the post said.

