Terrace RCMP looking for missing man

Jordan Straight is being sought by the Terrace RCMP. (Submitted photo)

Jordan Straight was last heard from on Oct. 30

The Terrace RCMP detachment is looking for a man last heard by his employer on Oct. 30, 2022.

Jordan Straight, 32, is believed to have been travelling to Prince Rupert but was last seen in the Terrace area.

“There is no indication at this time that he continued on to Prince Rupert,” a police release states.

Straight is Caucasian and is 5 feet, 9 inches high, weighing 176 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing personRCMP