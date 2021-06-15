Terrace RCMP seize guns, ammo, suspected narcotics

Man released after court appearance

Suspected methamphetamine and scale seized by police. (Terrace RCMP photo)

Terrace RCMP say they seized two firearms, ammunition and what they describe as approximately two kilograms of methamphetamine from a man June 9 who is already wanted on a variety of charges.

The seizures followed police receiving information that a man wanted for dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault, assault with a weapon and mischief was staying in a trailer park outside of Terrace.

“When officers arrived at the trailer park, entry was made and the man was safely taken into custody and transported to Terrace RCMP cells for processing,” police said in a brief statement.

Police said the man was wanted on a total of nine outstanding charges in relation to the arrest warrants. He was released after a court appearance.

“Police will be further investigating the firearms and drug offences for the possibility of additional charges,” the statement concluded.

