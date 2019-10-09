Steel beams were installed this week at the new Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters, located at the corner of Clinton St. and Greig Ave. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters gets $100K boost from Prince Rupert Port Authority

Investment to help grow regional response capacity in Northwest B.C.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) announced a $100,000 investment on Oct. 9 towards the construction of Terrace Search and Rescue’s new headquarters on Greig Avenue, which will grow regional emergency response capacity in the Northwest.

The PRPA partnered with the Terrace Search and Rescue Society, along with other donors and significant fundraising efforts, to build a dedicated, modern emergency response facility to house search and rescue operations and store necessary equipment. The total project is valued at over $500,000.

“Improving the safety of our region by investing in local, and in this case, regional emergency response capacity is of fundamental importance to our organization and the value we place on safety,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority in a press release.

“It’s grassroots community-led organizations like the Terrace Search and Rescue Society that make significant contributions to ensuring our region’s emergency response capacity is world-class. Our appreciation goes out to them.”

READ MORE: Terrace SAR, military coordinate joint late-night backcountry rescue

SAR purchased the undeveloped 13,000-square foot lot in 2017 and has since been working to make their vision of a headquarters a reality.

The structure at the corner of Clinton Street and Greig Avenue in Terrace will have two floors that are expected to include five vehicle bays, an office, drying room, tool room, radio room, showers, a kitchen and specialized training facilities, such as an exercise room and climbing infrastructure.

After weeks of setting the foundation, the steel beams that will serve as the building’s frame are currently being installed by M & R Contractor Ltd. The project is expected to be completed in the coming months.

“We are grateful for the investment that we have received from the Prince Rupert Port Authority,” said Dwayne Sheppard, president of the Terrace Search and Rescue Society.

READ MORE: Beam structure goes up for new Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters

“Our organization is entirely volunteer-based and it is encouraging to receive assistance from organizations such as PRPA who support our efforts to ensure that best practice emergency response procedures and training are in place and available within Northwest BC. The creation of this new facility will enable us to continue our efforts.”

Terrace SAR is driven by volunteers trained in multiple disciplines, including swift water rescue, rope rescue, organized avalanche response, man tracking and ground search techniques. The organization has one of the highest call volumes in B.C., with its volunteers logging over 800 hours annually in the region for different safety events and public awareness initiatives.

Terrace’s Rescue Society’s extensive capabilities allow it to contribute throughout the region – as far west as the Haida Gwaii, South to Bella Coola, West to Hazelton and North to Dease Lake.

Through its Community Investment Fund, the PRPA has previously contributed $52,500 in funding to establish the Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue Association. In addition, PRPA has invested over $350,000 to upgrading response vessel capacities for the Massett Marine Rescue Society, the Prince Rupert Marine Rescue Society and the Lax Kw’alaams Rescue Society.

—with files from Natalia Balcerzak

 


