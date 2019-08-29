Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR)’s swift water rescue team is looking for a missing kayaker in the Nass River.

Stewart RCMP received a call Wednesday afternoon from a crew working with a helicopter over the Nass River, southeast from the Bell Irving bridge. From the air, they noticed an empty kayak and backpack floating in the river.

SAR was called out to conduct an aerial search Wednesday evening, but no person was located. The backpack was later recovered below the Old Nass River bridge on Highway 37.

Dave Jephson, SAR vice-president, says they believe the person is not a B.C. resident.

SAR volunteers are working with a fixed-wing airplane and RCMP Air Services as the area is described as a very remote and rugged canyon, not accessible by vehicle or foot.

Stewart RCMP say they have not received a missing persons report or distress call, but are urging the public to come forward if they saw someone launching a kayak around the Bell Irving Bridge, or have dashcam footage from that area yesterday.

It is possible this person may have notified someone of their plans or had been seen traveling to this area with a white GMC crew cab pick-up and kayak.

If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact the Stewart RCMP at 250-636-2233 and cite file number 2019-284

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
