The Victoria Fire Department helped rescue two dogs and their owner from an elevator after a leash got caught in the gears and damaged the doors (File submitted)

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

The Victoria Fire Department received an unusual call on Thursday morning.

Two dogs and their owner were trapped in an elevator in a residential building in the 800-block of Johnson Street.

“The door was damaged when the occupant entered the car, and the leash was left out,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson. “When the door moved, the leash snagged and caused the doors to become unhinged.”

When firefighters arrived on scene, the elevator was stuck between two floors, and the doors could only be cracked open.

ALSO READ: Whatever happened to elevator music?

“We first were able to get a folding chair through so the gentleman could sit down, and then provided food and water to the dogs to calm them down,” Atkinson said. “It wasn’t your run-of-the-mill elevator entrapment.”

The large dogs and the owner could not fit through the gap, so power was cut to the elevator and then the car was accessed through the hatch on the roof from the floor above.

ALSO READ: Victoria Fire Department advises cigarette safety after two fires started in one week

The dogs and the man were all safely removed from the elevator using a ladder through the hatch.

The entire operation took just under two hours. Total financial damages to the elevator are yet to be determined.

“This is the first instance I’ve seen where a leash has done physical damage to the doors,” Atkinson said. “I guess this is a reminder to make sure your leash has cleared the door before using an elevator.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast
Next story
Trump says America must win race to build 5G

Just Posted

Haida athlete Sam Wiley makes Team BC hockey team

Prince Rupert Bantam Seawolves player is going to the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Senate to hold hearings in northwest B.C. on controversial oil tanker ban

More than 50 witnesses from Old Massett to Nuxalk Nation will speak for or against Bill C-48

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams Mayor, Prince Rupert resident speak to the Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Grouse Mountain’s resident bears, Coola and Grinder, wake up from hibernation

The two grizzlies have been living on Grouse Mountain for 18 years.

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Search and rescue crews called in to find missing Fort St. James man

Jarett Sutherland last spoke to his mother on April 5

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Most Read