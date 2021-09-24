The 68th Annual Sandspit Coho Derby remembers Jim Henry

The recollection of the 67th Derby as the “Coho – Vid” Derby with the world in a pandemic had, the most steadfast of contestants happy to have it continued in such restrictive and unsettling times. A great outlet for many to get outdoors, pray for “tight lines in tough times” and gain bragging rights for “biggest fish”. We were all blessed to be able to “suspend” the reality of the pandemic and have some normalcy surround our lives. This was, as it has been for around 20 years, possible because of 2 amazing key organizers, Jim & Gail Henry. Volunteering so much of their time, along with others, it’s been these 2 amazing persons forging forward and organizing every year to make it all come together. Recently family, friends, community and derby mourned the loss of Jim. Volunteer, organizer, weigh master, fisher and storyteller, Jim will be missed immensely and with heavy hearts.

Gail’s wishes are that the Derby continue on and so with those wishes in mind, community members stepped up to help volunteer and make it happen.

So with that said …. the first weekend of the 68th Annual Sandspit Coho Derby has started off with good tides, ok weather, great turnout and, most importantly, fish weighed in. Many fishers on the rocks to the beach out front of “The Shack” and the boats trolling Hecate and the Inlet enjoyed the rising tides with low swell. Gray bay wasn’t as prosperous but, the weekend saw 28 fish weighed in. Saturdays 19 total had biggest in at 12lbs 3oz with Sundays biggest edge out top from the previous day and weigh in at 12lbs 13ozs.

Results for the weekend will be posted online at Facebook Sandspit Peeps group page and at Super Value.

Weather is looking good for second weekend so, if you haven’t already, get a ticket (must purchase day before derby date from Super Value or Charlisles), grab that favorite lure (from your local shop and don’t forget that fishing license online) and see if you can get “bragging” about the big fish weighed in!

Weigh in times Sat/Sun 12pm-8pm at The Coho Shack in Copper Bay.

Tight lines fishers!