The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is looking for feedback from drivers about their experience on B.C. highways in the hopes to improve travel for everyone.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has launched the 2019 annual ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey’ which has been conducted for the last 16 years to gain information on road conditions, transportation projects, DriveBC highway information, commercial vehicle safety and enforcement.

READ MORE: Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

The survey also invites members of the public to share their experiences of how they were treated by employees, the response times to questions and concerns, and their general satisfaction levels with services.

The survey is available online and will be offered in-person at some locations, including select rest areas, inland ferry terminals and public places along B.C. highways. The survey will be available until Sept. 3, 2019.

READ MORE: Westside Road improving, but still among worst roads in province

The data collected will be analyzed to gain perspective on how the ministry is doing in specific service and geographic areas and to assist staff on how to improve these services throughout the province.

All information given in the survey will be kept confidential.

