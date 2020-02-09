Womens’ basketball teams from Hazelton and Kincolith battle over the ball as it heads to the net during the opening game on Feb. 9, in the 61st All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The ball is in the air at the 61st All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament is a sell out for opening ceremonies

  • Feb. 9, 2020 5:10 p.m.
  • News

The ball is in the air at the 61st All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

Over 2000 fans and players from all over B.C. and Alaska are expected to be involved in supporting the teams on the opening day, Feb.9. It is a sell out event for the 8 p.m. opening ceremonies at the Jim Ciccone Civic Center, with standing room only tickets still available.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament Day One Recap

“It takes about six months to plan an event like this,” said Peter Haugan, event organizer. “We have a very loyal fan base and and very loyal base of teams who want to enter.”

The annual event will host 54 teams and 52 food plus craft vendors. There are 16 ladies teams, 15 seniors teams, 12 masters teams and 11 intermediate teams. Up to 3000 people are expected through out the week long duration of the tournament. Games started early Sunday morning with food and craft vendors opening the next day on Feb. 10.

It is the first time in 29 years that Dawn Gladstone from Vancouver has attended the tournament. She gave up a trip to Las Vegas, to come and support her brother, Mitchel Martin, player 24 on the Heiltsuk Nation masters team.

“He’s being inducted into the hall of fame on Tuesday, so there’s no way I could miss that,” Gladstone said.

“I love coming up here to the tournament because you get to see old friends and meet new ones,” Lorena White, from Bella Bella, sister of Gladstone and avid fan of the Heiltsuk Nation team, said. “I look forward to the opening ceremonies. My favourite part is the singing and drumming and when the teams march in.”

READ MORE:All Native Basketball Tournament: Masters Final

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

All eyes are on the ball as it makes it’s way to the net during the opening game between the Kincolith and Hazelton womens’ teamsof the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/Haida Gwaii Observer)

It’s all effort to chase the ball as players from the Hazelton and Kincolith womens’ teams open the 61st All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert on Feb. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Hazelton and Kincolith womens’ teams battle it out during the opening game at the 2020 All Native Basketball Tournament, Feb. 9 (Photo: K-J Millar/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Previous story
Canadian basketball legend Bill Robinson dead at 71

Just Posted

The ball is in the air at the 61st All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament is a sell out for opening ceremonies

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

UPDATE: 11 arrested in day 3 of injunction enforcement against Wet’suwet’en

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Wood pellets are a hot commodity

Despite a provincial shortage, wood pellets are available

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Canadian basketball legend Bill Robinson dead at 71

Prolific player put Island town on the map and steered the national team at the 1976 Olympics

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

As delays continue, costs climb and confusion reigns

Most Read