A white Ferrari was impounded after police caught the driver doing 161 kilometres per hour in a 100 kpr zone with a dog sitting on his lap. (BC Highway Patrol photo)

The fast and the fur-ious: Man caught speeding near Chilliwack with bulldog in his lap

The driver and his dog were clocked doing 61 kph over the posted speed limit on Highway 1

You’d think some things could go without saying, like for instance, don’t drive 161 kilometres an hour with a bulldog on your lap.

Turns out, it needs saying.

BC Highway Patrol caught someone doing exactly that when, at around 12:30 p.m. on May 14, police were set up for speed checks on Highway 1 near Popkum. An officer saw a white Ferrari changing lanes several times while going really fast. The officer, Cst. Blair Fuller, clocked the car at 161 kilometres per hour in a 100 kph zone, and pulled it over.

Walking over to grab license and registration from a male driver in his 30s, Fuller saw a bulldog sitting on the man’s lap.

“Driving any vehicle at this rate of speed with or without an animal on your lap is dangerous for all involved,” he told the man. “Driving with a pet on your lap can interfere with your ability to safely control the vehicle.”

The Ferrari was impounded and the driver now faces several charges under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

BC Highway Patrol reminds motorists that May is High-Risk Driving Awareness month, with police agencies across the province stepping up enforcement of dangerous driving behaviours.

RELATED: ‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

RELATED: Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCops and Courtsspeed limits

Previous story
B.C. youth send feds 90 cover letters for ‘good, green jobs’ to fight climate crisis
Next story
Enough meth, cocaine and fentanyl to ‘supply entire community’ seized near Nakusp

Just Posted

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice hosted a community barbeque on May 16 to engage with constituents after returning from the last legislative session. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Barbeque in Prince Rupert to connect with residents nourishes North Coast MLA’s soul

Road closed in the Old Remo area, west of Terrace, on May 16 due to flooding. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: City of Terrace declares State of Local Emergency amid heat wave, flooding

Blake Ciotoli of the Prince Rupert swim team completes the back stroke at the Regional Championship held in the city on May 13 and 4. (Photo: supplied/Ashley Wilson Photography)
14 Prince Rupert swimmers receive medals at regional competition

Michael Shore, owner of Digby Towers said he has invested more than $9 million to renovate the property and every unit has a view. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Parking woes remedied, 60-unit building in Prince Rupert has go-ahead for occupancy