(Humboldt Broncos Twitter)

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

A broadcaster in his first year as a play-by-play announcer for the Humboldt Broncos will be the first of 16 victims of last Friday’s bus crash to be laid to rest.

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Bieber worked for radio station CHBO and was with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team as it headed to playoff game in Nipawin when bus collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection north of Tisdale.

Of the 29 people on board 16 have died, including Bieber, who also coached high school football and basketball.

Thirteen were injured and the truck driver wasn’t hurt.

Team president Kevin Garinger said this is a time when everyone needs to pull together.

“You can’t undo anything. We need to immediately work toward supporting each other,” he said.

“People are hurting and that’s what we need to direct our energy toward.”

Related: ‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Two other funerals are scheduled for Friday.

Jacob Leicht, a left-winger, will have his service in Humboldt.

Adam Herold, who would have turned 17 today, will have his funeral in his hometown of Montmartre.

Players on the Broncos were from communities across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.

Related: Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Related: Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

